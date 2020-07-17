Libya’s NOC ‘deeply concerned’ at using its institutions as ‘war posts’

Libya’s National Oil Corp said in a statement on Friday that it is ‘deeply concerned’ about its oil institutions being used as ‘war posts’, condemning the deployment of Wagner group, Syrian and Janjaweed mercenaries in its oil installations, most recently at Es Sidra port.

NOC’s statement also called on the United Nations mission in Libya to send observers to supervise demilitarization in areas of NOC operations across the country.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) will maintain the closure of oil fields and ports until a mechanism is put in place to ensure oil revenues do not line the pockets of militias and mercenaries, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said last Saturday.

Despite Libya holding the largest crude reserves in Africa, its production and exports have plummeted as the fighting between the LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar and the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has escalated in recent months.

The state’s energy firm, the National Oil Corp. (NOC), said the shutdown of oil fields and ports has cost the country more than $6 billion in revenue in 2020 so far.

(Al Arabiya English’s Tuqa Khalid contributed to this report)

