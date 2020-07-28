Kuwait’s KIPIC starts operation of gas line feeding long-delayed Al-Zour refinery

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) has begun operating the gas line that will feed its long-delayed Al-Zour refinery, state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.
Originally planned more than a decade ago but repeatedly delayed, Al-Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals plant in Kuwait.
Al-Zour’s production capacity is estimated at 615,000 barrels per day, increasing Kuwait’s overall refining capacity to over 1.5 million barrels a day.
KIPIC, a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, appointed a unit of US multinational Honeywell International last year to provide technology and production systems for Al-Zour.
KIPIC was set up to manage refinery, petrochemicals and LNG import operations at the Al-Zour complex south of Kuwait City.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 KSA 17:29 - GMT 14:29