Electricity consumption per person in Saudi Arabia drops to lowest since 1993

The consumption of electricity per person in Saudi Arabia dropped to its lowest level since 1993 last year, as the Kingdom continues to move towards energy efficiency, according to data published by the Electricity & Co-Generation Regulatory Authority (ECRA).
Saudi Arabia had in 2018 hiked the prices of electricity and gasoline in an effort to reduce domestic consumption – which tends to spike in the summer when the temperature in the country often rises to above 50 degrees Celsius.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Since reforms were put in place, we have noticed a growing public interest in energy efficiency, and a clear change in behavior,” former energy minister Khalid al-Falih had said at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in early 2019.
According to ECRA, energy consumption per customer in Saudi Arabia measured at 36.9 kilowatts in 2014. By 2019, that level had decreased to 29.5 kilowatts.
The Kingdom has developed several plans for energy efficiency, which includes an investment by its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), in ACWA Power for the development of renewable energy.
It also plans to generate 9.5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from renewable sources a year by 2023 through 60 projects, involving an investment that is estimated to be between $30 billion and $50 billion.
Read more:
Oil supply cuts deal may be extended to more than two years: Saudi Energy Minister
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Gulf energy ministers, Iraq see improving global economy
Oil prices fall as rising coronavirus cases overshadow demand recovery
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 10:18 - GMT 07:18