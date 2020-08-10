Mauritius ship operator apologizes for major oil spill creating ecological disaster

The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean apologized on Sunday for a major oil spill which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster.
The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck thereef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. Fuel started leaking from the cracked vessel on Thursday.
“We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble wehave caused,” Akihiko Ono, executive vice president of Mitsui OSK Lines said at a new conference in Tokyo.
He added that the company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue”.
At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is estimated to have leaked from the ship onto the waters surrounding Mauritius. Some 500
tonnes of oil have been salvaged from the ship, but there are still 2,500 tonnes remaining on the ship.
Neither Mitsui OSK Lines nor Nagashiki Shipping, the ship’sowner, could confirm the cost of damages from the oil spill.
Japan will dispatch a six-person disaster relief team, onthe request of the Mauritius government, to help with removing the spilt oil, according to a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
“We hope that this assistance will contribute to recovery of the environment of Mauritius and prevention of marine pollution,” the statement said.
