Iraq agrees oil tanker deal with Norway’s shipbuilder Batservice Mandal: Minister

Iraq has reached an agreement with Norwegian shipbuilder Batservice Mandal over the construction of two oil tankers with capacity of 30,000 tons each, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Tuesday.
The tankers will be delivered in 18 months and are part of the ministry’s efforts to rebuild an Iraqi tanker fleet that has been depleted during decades of war, Abdul Jabbar said in a statement.
On August 7, Iraq said it would cut its oil production by another 400,000 barrels per day in both August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months.
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 19:25 - GMT 16:25