Some members of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations would need to slash output by an extra 2.31 million barrels per day (bpd) to make up fortheir recent oversupply, an internal OPEC+ report seen by Reuters shows.
The surplus seen between May and July ought to be compensated for in August and September, the report said.
OPEC+ which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia -- stepped up their joint output cuts to a record 9.7 million bpd in May before tapering them to 7.7 million bpd this month.
In April the impact of the new coronavirus on air and road travel and other areas of the global economy sent benchmark oil prices below $16 a barrel.
OPEC+ needs to fix daily oversupply of more than 2.31 mln barrels: Report
3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow/Dubai/London
Some members of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations would need to slash output by an extra 2.31 million barrels per day (bpd) to make up fortheir recent oversupply, an internal OPEC+ report seen by Reuters shows.
Last Update: Saturday, 22 August 2020 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23
|DAY
|WEEK
- 8063 Views Hopes end to coronavirus pandemic in ‘less than two years,’ says WHO
- 4760 Views Suha Arafat apologizes to UAE on behalf of Palestinians following Israel deal protest
- 1928 Views India coronavirus cases top 3 million, leading the world in new infections
- 1870 Views Beirut explosion: Kuwait to rebuild the destroyed wheat silos at the Lebanese port
- 1650 Views Coronavirus: UAE denies COVID-19 death of five family members
- 768 Views Arab coalition downs drones, missile launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
- 96959 Views Coronavirus: UAE could reimpose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise, official says
- 41296 Views Bahrain charges woman with insulting Hindu religious symbol
- 27714 Views Watch: Kenyan domestic worker abandoned in Beirut with belongings in garbage bag
- 19933 Views New coronavirus strain 10x more infectious, vaccine hopes dashed: Malaysia scientists
- 15218 Views Coronavirus: UAE reports 72,000 tests, 435 COVID-19 cases, one death
- 14732 Views The UAE-Israel Abraham Accord is the mother of all deals
SHOW MORE