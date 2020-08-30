Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields in northern Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the north of the Kingdom, announced the Minister of Energy Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz via the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday.

The fields have been named the "Hadat Al-Hajrah" gas field in the Al-Jawf region, and the "Abraq Al-Talul" oil field in the northern border region.

Prince Abdulaziz told SPA that the gas flowed from the al-Sarara reservoir in the Haddah al-Hajrah field, east of Sakaka in northwestern Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 16 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 1,944 barrels of condensates.

Aramco will continue to work on assessing the quantities of oil, gas and condensate in the two fields, in addition to digging more wells to determine their area and size, added Prince Abdulaziz.

Saudi Aramco is the world's most valuable company and pumps more oil on a daily basis than any other producer in the world. Its biggest markets are in Asia, where it sent over 70 percent of its exports before the global slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Arabiya English's Leen Alfaisal contributed to this report.

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 06:52 - GMT 03:52