Saudi Arabia’s SABIC issues $1 bln in two-part bonds as Gulf debt markets pick up

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, sold $1 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Thursday, as Gulf debt markets pick up after the summer break.
SABIC sold $500 million of 10-year bonds and $500 million of 30-year Formosa bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters showed.
The 30-year bonds were issued at a lower yield than comparable bonds from Saudi oil producer Aramco, which completed its purchase of a 70 percent stake in SABIC for $69.1 billion in June.
“SABIC is less directly exposed to oil and the current high demand in the market and technicals are favorable to longer tenors by investment-grade issuers,” said a Dubai-based fixed income strategist, who did not want to be named.
Aramco and SABIC are both rated A1 by Moody’s and A by Fitch.
SABIC’s bond issuance is one of the largest corporate debt deals in the Middle East this year, following bonds sold by DP World and Equate Petroleum, which raised $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively.
The deal follows Dubai’s return to the public debt markets this week after six years, and fund managers and bankers expect debt supply from the region to continue over the next few months.
“The recovery in oil price above the $40 level and the improved market sentiment for risky assets have increased demand for emerging market bonds in general and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) bonds in particular,” said Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corporation.
“I think here in the Gulf ... we’re going to see a lot happening,” a banking source said.
SABIC hired BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, MUFG and SMBC Nikko to arrange the deal.