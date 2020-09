Oil tanker heads to Libya’s Hariga terminal after force majeure was lifted

The Marlin Shikoku oil tanker is making its way to Libya’s Marsa El Hariga terminal, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Saturday lifted force majeure on what it deemed secure oil ports and facilities.



NOC is yet to specify the ports and oilfields where it is lifting force majeure, but restart procedures are underway at some locations following a blockade that began in January which crippled the OPEC member’s oil production.



“We are waiting for NOC to give a schedule of tankers and we are ready to export,” an oil engineer at Hariga told Reuters.

