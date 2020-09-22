BUSINESS
East Mediterranean states formally establish Egypt-based gas forum to boost exports

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (R), Greece's Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis (2nd-R), Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek el-Molla (2nd-L) and Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis (L) attend the East Mediterranean Gas Forum , in Cairo, on January 16, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Cairo Tuesday 22 September 2020
Six states signed a charter on Tuesday for an Egypt-based forum to promote natural gas exports from the eastern Mediterranean.

Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Jordan signed the statute in a virtual ceremony to establish the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) as an intergovernmental organization.

According to a joint declaration, the forum “will contribute to advancing regional stability and prosperity” through cooperation in the energy field.

It said the forum, whose members have already held several meetings in Cairo since early last year, would be open to any East Mediterranean country applying to join and that other states or organizations could join as observers.

