East Mediterranean states formally establish Egypt-based gas forum to boost exports

Six states signed a charter on Tuesday for an Egypt-based forum to promote natural gas exports from the eastern Mediterranean.
Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Jordan signed the statute in a virtual ceremony to establish the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) as an intergovernmental organization.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
SHOW MORE
According to a joint declaration, the forum “will contribute to advancing regional stability and prosperity” through cooperation in the energy field.
It said the forum, whose members have already held several meetings in Cairo since early last year, would be open to any East Mediterranean country applying to join and that other states or organizations could join as observers.
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55