UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant achieves 50 pct power

The reactor of Unit 1 of the United Arab Emirates’ first nuclear power station, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, has achieved 50 percent of its electricity production capacity, the official WAM news agency announced on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, where the UAE hosted a side event called “UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy program: The Journey,” WAM reported.

“The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy program is an engine of growth for our nation, delivering abundant clean electricity to support the UAE’s economic diversification efforts, while in parallel contributing to the country’s climate change commitments,” Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) was quoted by WAM as saying.

Earlier in August, the UAE started operating the first nuclear power plant in the Arab World. The Barakah Nuclear Plant in Abu Dhabi’s al-Dhafrah region was set up to help generate clean electricity that will last the country for up to 60 years, according to WAM.

Read more:

UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant still ‘on schedule’ despite coronavirus, says CEO

UAE connects first unit of Barakah nuclear plant to national grid

UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant begins fuel loading

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 12:03 - GMT 09:03