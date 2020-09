Nigeria could privatize national oil company NNPC, change royalties under new law

Nigeria’s long-awaited oil reform bill would privatize the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and scrap key regulatory agencies in favor of new bodies, a copy of the bill seen by Reuters showed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the bill to the Senate, two sources told Reuters. It, along with the House of Representatives must sign off on it before it can become law. Nigeria is Africa’s largest crude exporter.

The legislation has been in the works for the past 20 years and looks to revise laws governing Nigeria’s oil and gas exploration not fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The bill proposes turning the NNPC into a limited liability corporation into which the ministers of finance and petroleum would transfer NNPC assets.

The government would then pay cash for shares of the company and it would operate as a commercial entity without access to state funds.

The changes would in theory make it easier for the struggling company to raise funds.

The legislation would also amend controversial changes to deep offshore royalties made late last year by cutting the royalty for offshore fields producing less than 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.5 percent from 10 percent.

It would also change a price-based royalty so that it kicked in when oil prices climbed above $50 per barrel, rather than $35.

Read more:

Oil prices heading for weekly drop as coronavirus demand concerns mount

Iraqi oil ministry denies report on deal with Opec+ to increase oil exports

Saudi Arabia warns UN of oil spot near decaying Safer tanker off Yemen’s coast

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10