UAE’s Sultan al-Jaber discusses energy, tech tie-ups with Israeli ministers

A file photo shows UAE minister of state for industry and advanced technology Sultan al-Jaber. (AP)
Reuters Tuesday 29 September 2020
The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for industry and advanced technology and head of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met the Israeli ministers of Energy and Economy and Industry, ADNOC said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sultan al-Jaber had discussions with them on cooperation opportunities in energy, technology and industry, ADNOC said.

Israel and the UAE signed an agreement on September 15 to establish diplomatic relations.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 20:23 - GMT 17:23

