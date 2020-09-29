UAE’s Sultan al-Jaber discusses energy, tech tie-ups with Israeli ministers

The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for industry and advanced technology and head of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met the Israeli ministers of Energy and Economy and Industry, ADNOC said on Twitter on Tuesday.
SHOW MORE
HE #DrSultanAlJaber UAE Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology & #ADNOC CEO met Israel Ministers of Energy & of Economy & Industry to discuss possible collaboration in energy, tech & industry, building on the momentum for peace and partnership initiated by the Abraham Accord pic.twitter.com/qdi1rQ82iw— ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) September 29, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 20:23 - GMT 17:23