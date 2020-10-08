US stimulus hopes, output shutdowns boost oil above $43

Oil rose above $43 a barrel on Thursday, supported by output shutdowns in the US Gulf of Mexico and the prospect of more supply losses in Norway, as well as by hopes for some US coronavirus relief aid.
Oil and gas workers have withdrawn from offshore US Gulf production facilities as Hurricane Delta was forecast to intensify into a powerful, Category 3 storm. Nearly 1.5 million barrels of daily output was halted.
Renewed optimism over some US coronavirus relief aid also supported the market.
After shutting down talks over a larger stimulus deal, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter Congress should pass money for airlines, small businesses and stimulus cheques for individuals, fueling hopes for some relief.
Oil collapsed in April due to the coronavirus crisis, with Brent falling to a 21-year low below $16. A production cut led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries helped boost prices.
OPEC now faces a new challenge from rising output in Libya, an OPEC member exempted from cutting output.
On Thursday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said the worst was over for the oil market.