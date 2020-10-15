Britain’s National Grid says margin of extra power in coming days will be tight

Britain’s National Grid said electricity supply margins were likely to be tight in the country over the next few days but said it would have adequate supply.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

National Grid is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain’s energy systems.

“Unusually low wind output coinciding with a number of generator outages means the cushion of spare capacity we operate the system with has been reduced,” National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Twitter.

The latest on the margins outlook we shared earlier is that margins are adequate for tomorrow and we're monitoring how the situation develops. We'll provide further updates tomorrow. — National Grid ESO (@ng_eso) October 14, 2020

The grid has a number of tools to help balance supply and demand and paid power producers such as nuclear generator EDF to reduce output over the summer when demand was weak.

“Margins are adequate for (Thursday) and we’re monitoring how the situation develops,” National Grid ESO said.

Gas power plants were supplying around 55 percent of the country’s electricity on Thursday morning, with nuclear at 16 percent and wind at 15 percent, National Grid data showed.

National Grid ESO did not immediately respond for comment on Thursday morning.

Last Update: Thursday, 15 October 2020 KSA 10:26 - GMT 07:26