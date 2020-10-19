Saudi energy minister says no doubt about OPEC+ commitment

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday no one should have any doubts about OPEC+’s commitment to stabilize oil markets.

“There have been loads of mixed messages on oil market in the past month. There have been pledges from overproducing countries to compensate in October-December,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

“We must predict, prevent and be proactive,” he said.

Oil producer group OPEC+ was meeting to discuss the weakening demand outlook in the face of rising coronavirus infections as well as increased

output from Libya but is unlikely to recommend immediate action, OPEC+ sources said.

Speaking at the opening of an OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the recovery of the oil market, which has been extremely volatile.



Speaking at the opening of an OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, Novak also said the panel will discuss later the efforts by some countries who have not achieved targets in oil output cuts.



It will also consider forecasts for oil demand, he said.

OPEC+, have been reducing output since January 2017 in an effort to balance the market, support prices and reduce inventories.



They are currently curbing production by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 9.7 million bpd, and are due to taper cuts by 2 million bpd in January.

Several OPEC watchers, including analysts from US investment bank J.P. Morgan, have suggested that a bearish demand outlook could prompt OPEC+ to delay any easing of the reductions. The United Arab Emirates and Russia, however, have said that cuts would be eased as planned.



The group will meet again on November 30.



OPEC+ experts last week discussed risks of a persisting supply overhang in 2021 in the event of a prolonged and severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Demand itself is still looking anaemic,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said last week.

Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 17:54 - GMT 14:54