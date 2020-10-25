UAE commemorates Barakah nuclear power plant with new stamp

The United Arab Emirates commemorated its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the first in the country, with a new stamp on Sunday.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant went live in Abu Dhabi’s al-Dhafrah region in August.

Emirates Post, in collaboration with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), issued a commemorative stamp to celebrate the launch of the nuclear energy plant.

In collaboration with @ENEC_UAE, we issued a distinctive commemorative stamp to celebrate the start-up of the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The stamp is available at EP's Central Customer Happiness Centres & on https://t.co/WrPrHyaGN6 #EmiratesPost pic.twitter.com/ZVizGxetOM — بريد الإمارات Emirates Post (@EmiratesPostUAE) October 25, 2020

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The stamp features an image of the plant. The initial run will feature 25,000 issues including 1,000 “First Day Covers,” as well as 1,000 postcards, starting October 25.

The commemorative stamps will be available for sale at the Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres and on Emirates Post’s dedicated web shop emiratespostshop.ae, reported the official WAM news agency.

Read more:

UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant achieves 50 pct power

UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant still ‘on schedule’ despite coronavirus, says CEO

Saudi Arabia issues new twenty-riyal banknote to mark G20 presidency

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

According to WAM, the plant will help generate clean electricity that will last the UAE for up to 60 years.

“Today we announce the UAE’s success in operating the first peaceful nuclear energy reactor in the Arab world,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in August.

By September, WAM reported that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 50 percent of its electricity production capacity.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, where the UAE hosted a side event called “UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy program: The Journey,” WAM reported.

“The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy program is an engine of growth for our nation, delivering abundant clean electricity to support the UAE’s economic diversification efforts, while in parallel contributing to the country’s climate change commitments,” Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) was quoted by WAM as saying.

Employees in the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi. (Twitter)

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 11:39 - GMT 08:39