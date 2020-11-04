BUSINESS
ENERGY

Sudan’s new al-Rawat oilfield to start operation within two weeks

A file photo shows a security guard stands at the entrance to the headquarters building of Sudan’s state oil firm Sudapet in Khartoum. (Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)
Reuters Wednesday 04 November 2020
Text size A A A

Sudan will add 3,000 barrels a day of oil production from a new oilfield, which will boost the country’s output to 64,000 bpd, the general manager of state oil firm Sudapet told Reuters.

Sudan has been trying to lift oil production to lower costly fuel imports after losing 73 percent of oil output when South Sudan seceded in 2011.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The al-Rawat oilfield in White Nile state will go online within two weeks with seven wells, said Aiman Aboujoukh in an interview on Tuesday night.

Sudan hopes to add an extra 20,000 bpd next year if the finance ministry approved funds for exploration, he said.

He said authorities hoped that Western firm would invest in after the United States confirmed it would lift Khartoum from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that had blocked international funding and debt relief.

Last week, Sudan doubled local fuel prices with immediate effect to tackle budget deficit during an economic crisis.

Read more: Sudan doubles local fuel prices with immediate effect

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top