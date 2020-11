Russian energy minister Novak to be made a deputy PM in reshuffle, say reports

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is set to be promoted to the post of a deputy prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, Russian media outlets Kommersant and RBC reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources

The shake-up, which they said was expected to be officially announced later on Monday, would also include the dismissal of Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich, Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev, and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin, Kommersant and RBC reported.



The energy ministry had no immediate comment.



Novak, 49, has served as energy minister since 2012. He has led Russia’s negotiations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut global oil output.

Last Update: Monday, 09 November 2020 KSA 16:33 - GMT 13:33