Russia’s Putin appoints new Energy Minister, replacing Alexander Novak

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday named Nikolai Shulginov, head of the hydroelectricity giant RusHydro, as the new energy minister of the major oil-exporting nation.

Shulginov, 69, replaces Alexander Novak.

However, Novak was promoted to deputy prime minister overseeing the energy sector and Bloomberg News reported that he will continue to be responsible for the relationship with OPEC.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The reshuffle comes ahead of a meeting next week between the OPEC oil cartel and its allies including Russia.

Alexander Novak has been promoted as deputy prime minister overseeing the energy sector. (File photo: Reuters)

The informal OPEC+ group could adjust their deal hashed out earlier this year which cut oil production in order to stabilize prices which had plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Too early to talk about future of oil output curbs, says Russia’s Novak

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ oil output deal could be adjusted

Russia’s Novak outlines strategy to regain global oil market share once demand heals

Novak said Tuesday it is too early to discuss possible changes to the OPEC+ deal, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

Last week oil prices rose considerably on speculation OPEC+ nations would delay planned increases in production given the flagging global economic recovery as many nations experience a surge in new coronavirus infections and slap renewed restrictions into place.

While oil prices shot up Monday on coronavirus vaccine hopes, crude consumption is far from pre-pandemic levels -- which were already relatively low.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister suggested Monday that the OPEC+ deal could be tweaked if there is consensus among the crude-producing countries.

The countries are set to meet on November 17.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 19:56 - GMT 16:56