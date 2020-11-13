OPEC+ compliance with oil output curbs in last month 101 pct

The compliance of OPEC+ with oil production cuts in October was seen at 101 percent, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, maintaining a strong level of adherence to their supply-cut pact.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
The compliance assessment will be reviewed and confirmed by a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee on Monday, one of the sources said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are scheduled to increase output by 2 million barrels per day from January, but are considering adjusting the deal to furthersupport the market.
OPEC+ is due to meet next on November 30 and December 1, following a high-level ministerial meeting on Tuesday.
Read more: Libyan oil production tops 1.2 million bpd, as sector makes fast recovery
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 13 November 2020 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39