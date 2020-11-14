UK to ban new petrol, diesel vehicle sales in 2030: Report

The UK will move up a planned ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars to 2030, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, as part of the government’s plan to promote the use of electric cars.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier said the current ban on selling new petrol or diesel cars would be brought forward from 2040 to 2035. The date is now expected to be set for the end of the decade and Johnson will likely announce the change next week, the FT said.

The decision is part of a series of environmental initiatives being pushed by the Johnson administration. In September, the government said it will issue its first green gilts next year, while making it mandatory for companies to disclose their exposure to climate-change risks by 2025, becoming the first major economy to do so.

The government is seen keeping the 2035 deadline as a phase-out period for selling hybrid cars that are chargeable.

Last Update: Saturday, 14 November 2020 KSA 17:31 - GMT 14:31