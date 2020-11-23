India's largest refiner buys 20 mln barrels of crude oil from Abu Dhabi and Africa

Indian Oil Corp, the country’s largest state refiner, has bought nearly 20 million barrels of crude from West Africa and the Middle East for delivery in early 2021, three trade sources said on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The refiner purchased the cargoes over three rounds of tenders this month for deliveries in January and February, they said.
Low-sulfur crude from Nigeria and Angola made up the bulk of the supplies, the sources said, while IOC also bought 4 million barrels of high-sulfur Abu Dhabi crude.
The grades included Erha, Forcados, Girassol, Upper Zakum, Das and Murban, they said.
Read more:
Abu Dhabi discovers 24 billion barrels worth of oil
China, India boost physical crude oil prices as coronavirus punishes futures
Massive India oil well fire extinguished after five months
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 15:13 - GMT 12:13