Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that global oil demand was still between 6 and 7 million barrels per day (bpd) below pre-crisis levels.

Global oil demand was normally around 100 million bpd before the pandemic struck.

Last Update: Saturday, 19 December 2020 KSA 22:22 - GMT 19:22