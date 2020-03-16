Dubai stock exchange shuts trading floor to prevent coronavirus spread

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced it would temporarily be closing it trading floor and customer affairs counters from Monday, March 16, 2020, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it said in a statement.

“The temporary closure of the trading floor doesn’t affect the trading activity as it continues as usual. Investors can carry on with their activities through the DFM online and smart platforms as well as the licensed brokerage firms,” Chief Operating Officer and Head of Operations Division at the DFM Hassan Al Serkal said.

Only employees of brokerage firms with offices on the trading floor will be allowed access, Al Serkal added.

The announcement follows the news on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi exchange would be closing its trading halls.

