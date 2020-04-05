The United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia's proposal to call for an emergency meeting for OPEC+ and other producers, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday.
“A joint and combined effort by all oil-producing countries is required, not only the group of OPEC+ countries,” the minister said in a statement.
“The UAE is confident that, if an agreement can be reached, all producing countries will work quickly and cooperatively to address the weak demand for oil in global markets, helping to rebalance the market and maintain global oil inventories at reasonable levels.”
OPEC and allies are due to meet on Thursday to discuss a possible new global crude supply cut to end a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has prompted US President Donald Trump to intervene.
UAE backs Saudi Arabia's proposal to end oil price war
