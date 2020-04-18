EY ordered to pay $10.8 mln to whistleblower in Dubai gold audit case

A London court on Friday ordered accounting giant Ernst & Young to pay millions of pounds in damages to a whistleblower auditor who raised concerns about a Dubai gold refiner client.
Amjad Rihan was awarded £8.6 million ($10.8 million) after claiming the firm had tried to suppress a report that uncovered various problems with the refiner, Kaloti Jewellery International.
Read more: Top Dubai refiner obeying conflict gold rules, audit finds
Lawyers for Rihan, a former partner at Ernst & Young, said the problems included billions of dollars worth of cash transactions and attempts to deceive authorities by importing large quantities of gold which had been coated with silver.
It was also alleged that the Gulf-based company was involved in buying gold from conflict zones.
Rihan claimed he lost his job with EY, the accountancy firm's new name, after he raised concerns about the violations.
On Friday, the High Court in London agreed with him, handing down its ruling following a three-week trial earlier this year.
Read more: Gold industry shifts east as Dubai plans huge refinery
In a statement, Rihan said, “Almost seven years of agony for me and my family has come to an end with a total vindication by the court.
“My life was turned upside down as I was cruelly and harshly punished for insisting on doing my job ethically, professionally and lawfully in relation to the gold audits in Dubai.
“The court ruled in my favour and found that EY breached its duties towards me, for which I am very grateful.”
EY told the BBC it was “surprised and disappointed by the judge's decision” and would appeal.
“It was the work of an EY Dubai assurance team that uncovered serious irregularities and reported them to the proper authorities. Their work ultimately resulted in sanctions against the refiner and contributed to significant changes in the sourcing of precious metals and the regulation of refiners in Dubai,” EY said in a statement.
EY ordered to pay $10.8 mln to whistleblower in Dubai gold audit case
A London court on Friday ordered accounting giant Ernst & Young to pay millions of pounds in damages to a whistleblower auditor who raised concerns about a Dubai gold refiner client.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 15251 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,132 new cases in 24 hours, total now 8,274
- 5890 Views Coronavirus can survive 60 degrees Celsius for an hour, boiling temp kills it: Study
- 4507 Views Watch: Thousands affected by coronavirus lockdowns in US line up for free groceries
- 3677 Views Coronavirus: Group arrested for selling $800 fake movement permits in Saudi Arabia
- 3386 Views Coronavirus: Saudi imposes 24-hour curfew on Samtah, Al Dayer governorates in Jizan
- 3004 Views Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution unravels the mystery of the ‘Dammam Kidnapper’ case
- 43247 Views Coronavirus: Emirates starts selling air tickets to Dubai from May 1
- 30525 Views Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end amid coronavirus: Internal email
- 23543 Views Coronavirus: Iran’s IRGC unveils new device it says can detect the virus
- 22479 Views Saudi G20 Presidency calls for $8 bln to combat coronavirus, Riyadh pledges $500 mln
- 19362 Views Coronavirus: Dubai businesses may never return to ‘normal’ as closures extended
- 18270 Views Coronavirus: Dubai announces stricter lockdown, grocery permits only every three days