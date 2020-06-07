India’s Reliance says Abu Dhabi’s ADIA will invest $752 mln in its digital unit

Indian oil-to-telecoms giant Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16 percent of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 56.83 billion rupees ($752 million).
Reliance has now sold 21 percent of Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook Inc, securing around $13 billion in less than seven weeks
Read more:
Saudi Aramco deal to buy minority stake in Reliance gathers pace: Sources
India’s Reliance profits jump 18.3 percent
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08