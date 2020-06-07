BUSINESS
India’s Reliance says Abu Dhabi’s ADIA will invest $752 mln in its digital unit

A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, New Delhi Sunday 07 June 2020
Indian oil-to-telecoms giant Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16 percent of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 56.83 billion rupees ($752 million).

Reliance has now sold 21 percent of Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook Inc, securing around $13 billion in less than seven weeks

