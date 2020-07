Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed investment agreements on energy and sports, the Kingdom's state TV reported on Monday.

An Iraqi delegation, led by Finance Minister Ali Allawi, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for an official visit. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was due to arrive on Monday but his trip was canceled after King Salman was admitted to hospital for medical checks.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37