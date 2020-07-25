Shares worldwide skidded further on Friday as a pick-up in US and European business activity did little to ease jitters about rising US-China tensions, while gold broke above $1,900 an ounce on its march toward a record high.
In a tit-for-tat move, Beijing ordered Washington to close the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for China being told earlier this week to shut its consulate in Houston.
Data showing business activity in the euro zone returned to growth failed to cheer investors. German manufacturing avoided contraction.
US data also failed to impress. US business activity rose to a six-month high in July, but companies reported a drop in new orders as a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases across the country weighed on demand.
Shares retreat globally on rising US-China tensions, gold soars to record high
Traders walk past the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, US. (Reuters)
Reuters, New York/ London
Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 23:16 - GMT 20:16
