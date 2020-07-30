BUSINESS
AstraZeneca exceeds sales and profits forecast amid coronavirus, outlook unchanged

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, UK. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Thursday 30 July 2020
Drugmaker AstraZeneca topped second-quarter sales and profit expectations on Thursday and stood by its 2020 forecasts, helped by strong sales in lockdowns of a diverse line-up, which now includes a potential coronavirus vaccine.

For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

Product sales, which exclude payments from tie-ups, rose 9 percent to $6.05 billion in the three months ended June 30 on a constant-currency basis, surpassing analysts’ consensus of $6.01 billion.

Core earnings stood at 96 cents per share versus analysts’ estimate of 93 cents. Total revenue rose 11 percent, AstraZeneca said.

