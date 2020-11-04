Saudi Arabia says it will ease foreign workers’ restrictions

Saudi Arabia will ease foreign workers’ contractual restrictions, including freedom to change jobs, the Kingdom’s deputy minister for human resources said on Wednesday.

The plans, which will take effect in March 2021, include foreign workers’ right to leave the country without employers’ permission, Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain told reporters.

The aim is improve Saudi labor market attractiveness, Abuthnain added.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said it is working on “many initiatives” to develop the labor market and that decisions will be announced when they are ready, following a report that the Kingdom was working to abolish the Kafala system.

“In reference to what has been circulated about changes in the framework of the labor contractual relationship in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development clarifies that it is working on many initiatives to organize and develop the labor market, and it will be announced as soon as it is ready. The Ministry calls upon everyone to obtain information from its official sources,” the ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account last Wednesday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 12:02 - GMT 09:02