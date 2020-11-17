BUSINESS
Saudi Arabia's Almarai dairy company appoints new managing director, CEO leaves

Almarai made a net profit of 273.6 million riyals in the first quarter of this year. (Image courtesy: Almarai)
Reuters, Riyadh Tuesday 17 November 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, said on Tuesday its board decided to appoint Bader Abdullah al-Issa as managing director.

The decision comes after the board accepted the resignation of the company’s chief executive officer, Majed Mazen Nofal due to personal reasons. Nofal had been CEO since January.

Almarai, which counts the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF) and Savola Group, the kingdom’s largest food products company, among its investors, recorded a 3.5 percent decline in the third-quarter net profit as sales were affected by seasonal demand.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 11:08 - GMT 08:08

