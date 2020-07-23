Final development contracts issued for UAE's Riyadh City South near Abu Dhabi

The final round of infrastructure development contracts have been issued for Riyadh City South by Modon Properties, state news agency WAM reported Wednesday.

Preliminary work on the housing project located 30 kilometers from Abu Dhabi began in July 2019, with the first contracts awarded in September. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2023.

Infrastructure development contracts for phases three and four were issued, with a total value of 1.93 billion dirhams ($525 million). The new planned city will span 15.8 million square meters and has a total cost of 5.83 billion dirhams. Phases three and four account for around 45 percent of the total project area.

“The Riyadh City South project is one of the most important housing projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and it will contribute significantly to the development of the housing sector in the UAE’s capital… This project forms a part of our ongoing initiatives designed to enhance our contribution to the development of integrated and sustainable residential communities built in accordance with the highest international standards,” said Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General-Director of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The final round of infrastructure works includes construction of internal and external roads, the installation of lighting systems, the construction of water and sewage networks, the implementation of groundwater level reduction systems, and the installation of rainwater drainage by contractors Tristar Engineering & Construction LLC and Nurol LLC.

Once completed, Riyadh City South will include 14,765 residential plots, 133 commercial plots, 12,896 villas, and 1,869 townhouses. In addition, the community will be home to 18 schools and two universities, one hospital and 12 medical clinics, 84 mosques, five civil defense centers, nine fuel stations, nine government facilities, and 26 social service centers.

The new development is located close to major roads that connect to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, as well as urban and industrial areas.

Riyadh City, which was previously known as South Shamkha and Al Wathba North, “has been specifically designed for UAE citizens,” the WAM statement read.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 July 2020 KSA 10:06 - GMT 07:06