Etihad Airways to test technology to help identify medically at-risk travelers

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is to partner with Australian company Elenium Automation to trial a new technology which allows self-service devices at airports to be used to help identify travelers with medical conditions, potentially including the early stages of COVID-19.



Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, in a press release said that it will be the first airline to trial the technology, which can monitor the temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate of any person using an airport touchpoint such as a check-in or information kiosk, a bag drop facility, a security point or immigration gate.

For all the latest coronavirus news visit our dedicated page



The Elenium system will automatically suspend the self-service check-in or bag drop process if a passenger’s vital signs indicate potential symptoms of illness. It will then divert to a teleconference or alert qualified staff on site, who can make further assessments and manage travelers as appropriate.



“This technology is not designed or intended to diagnose medical conditions. It is an early warning indicator which will help to identify people with general symptoms, so that they can be further assessed by medical experts, potentially preventing the spread of some conditions to others preparing to board flights to multiple destinations,” according to Jorg Oppermann, Vice President Hub and Midfield Operations, Etihad Airways.

Read more:



Coronavirus: UAE reports 277 new cases, total rises to 2,076



Coronavirus: Even pedestrians and cyclists can’t go out without permission in Dubai



UAE car listings fall by half amid coronavirus pandemic: Report



Etihad will initially trial the monitoring technology at its hub airport in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, at the end of April and throughout May 2020, initially with a range of volunteers, and, as flights resume, outbound passengers.



Oppermann added that the airline was “testing this technology because we believe it will not only help in the current COVID-19 outbreak, but also into the future, with assessing a passenger’s suitability to travel and thus minimizing disruptions.”



“At Etihad we see this is another step towards ensuring that future viral outbreaks do not have the same devastating effect on the global aviation industry as is currently the case.”





Elenium Automation said the the automatic detection of illness symptoms at an aviation self-service touchpoint, and touchless self-service technology to ensure health screenings can become standard across airports, without putting staff in harm with manual processes.



Aaron Hornlimann, CEO and Co-Founder of Elenium Automation, said: “The system would screen every individual, including multiple people on the same booking. The technology can also be retrofitted into any airport kiosk or bag drop or installed as a desktop system at a passenger processing point such as an immigration desk. We believe the introduction of touchless self-service and automated health screening will encourage passengers to return to travel sooner.”

Last Update: 15:29 KSA 18:29 - GMT 15:29