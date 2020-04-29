Coronavirus: Dubai launches online training course on how to work from home

The Dubai government has partnered with a leading university based in the city to launch a new online training course for employees forced to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under new regulations in Dubai aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, employees in non-vital sectors are mandated to work from home. Workers have had to adapt to a new daily routine consisting of virtual meetings via Zoom or Skype and a reliance on the internet.

This new course, launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHRD) in partnership with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), aims to improve the efficiency, quality and reliability of remote work in the emirate.

“The launch of the e-course, ‘Remote Working and Productivity,’ in partnership with the DGHRD, represents joint efforts to support national efforts directed to transform challenges into opportunities, which are needed to guide the development of government services based on the pillars of integration, seamlessness, innovation and proactivity,” said HBMSU Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Al Awar.

The course will be available in both English and Arabic and is available on HBMSU’s online Cloud Campus.

Remote working before coronavirus

Dubai had already began efforts to improve the quality of remote working in the city before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted normal working patterns.

In 2008, the government passed a human resources law that included support for businesses to provide the option of working remotely and part-time, according to the UAE’s official WAM news agency.

DGHRD Director-General Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi pointed to research and experience which he say proved that employees who get options to work remotely are more involved, productive and happier – showing the effectiveness of the system even in non-crisis times.

The emirate’s efforts appeared to have been paying off, with a recent report by CEOWORLD magazine ranking Dubai as the second-best city to work from home in after San Francisco, reported WAM.

The partnership behind the new training course also builds on cooperation between HBMSU and the government. The university recently worked with the Ministry of Education to produce the online course, “Be an online tutor in 24 hours,” which 90,000 people received a certificate for passing.

