Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online.
“We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement late Saturday.
“However, Tokopedia ensures that crucial information such as passwords remains successfully protected behind encryption.”
“At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share,” the statement added.
Data breach monitoring firm Under the Breach published a Twitter post on Saturday showing screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack on the e-commerce site.
Indonesia e-commerce firm Tokopedia probes bid to steal data of 91 mln users
