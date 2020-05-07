UAE launches ‘Ask an Expert’ scheme on LinkedIn

A major UAE university has launched an “Ask an Expert” scheme on LinkedIn which allows people to speak to a team of more than 70 experts from a variety of fields, reported the UAE’s official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Thursday.
The initiative has been launched bythe Emirates Centre for Government Knowledge (ECGK) the management consulting arm of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG).
It will be hosted every Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. UAE time via MBRSG’s LinkedIn profile. Users can connect and ask questions to over 70 experts from MBRSG on a range of topics including public management, administration and policy.
The initiative aims to help people understand best practice in the UAE and will be useful to graduate students in particular, according to WAM.
“The Ask an Expert initiative reflects the continuous efforts of MBRSG to establish a learning approach based on spreading knowledge to the widest range using modern technology, especially in light of the current situation that requires us to reach out to scientific and academic societies and leaders in the government and private sectors,” said MBRSG Executive President Dr. Ali bin Sabaa Al-Marri.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Dubai launches online training course on how to work from home
Coronavirus: UAE health providers form ‘Alliance to fight COVID-19’ startup scheme
Coronavirus: More than 1 bln people globally are working from home
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 07:07 KSA 10:07 - GMT 07:07