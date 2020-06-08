UK considers giving drivers up to $7,600 in new car scrappage scheme: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering giving drivers up to 6,000 pounds ($7,609.20) to swap their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles, under plans to relaunch the economy, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.



Johnson is said to be looking at July 6 as a potential date for an announcement on the new car scrappage scheme, which is

designed to provide a shot in the arm for UK electric carmanufacturing following the impact of coronavirus lockdown, the

newspaper said.

Last Update: Monday, 08 June 2020 KSA 03:10 - GMT 00:10