UK considers giving drivers up to $7,600 in new car scrappage scheme: Report

Prince Charles looks at an autonomous vehicle during a visit to open the National Automotive Innovation Centre (NAIC) and see the latest innovations in electric and autonomous vehicle technology, at Warwick University in Coventry, England. (AP)
Reuters Monday 08 June 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering giving drivers up to 6,000 pounds ($7,609.20) to swap their diesel and petrol cars for electric vehicles, under plans to relaunch the economy, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Johnson is said to be looking at July 6 as a potential date for an announcement on the new car scrappage scheme, which is
designed to provide a shot in the arm for UK electric carmanufacturing following the impact of coronavirus lockdown, the
newspaper said.

