Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Saturday that global investment firm TPG will buy a 0.93 percent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 45.46 billion rupees ($598 million).
Reliance, controlled by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has now sold nearly 22 percent of Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook Inc, securing $13.47 billion since late April.
Last Sunday, Reliance said that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will buy a 1.16 percent stake in Jio Platforms for $752 million.
“Jio is a disruptive industry leader that is empowering small businesses and consumers across India by providing them with critical, high-quality digital services,” TPG co-CEO Jim Coulter said in a statement.
With more than $79 billion of assets under management, TPG is an investor in global technology companies including Airbnb, Uber, and Spotify.
India’s Reliance says global investment firm TPG to invest $598 mln in digital unit
