European countries may opt for phased approach to global digital tax talks

Britain, France, Italy and Spain suggested a “phased approach” to global digital taxation talks in a joint letter to the US treasury secretary last week,which they said could open the way for a deal this year.
The four countries sent the letter, seen by Reuters, to Secretary Steven Mnuchin after he called for a pause in negotiations to update cross-border tax rules for the first time in a generation, which have been taking place at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
In the absence of a global deal, Washington has threatened trade retaliation against European countries that create digital taxes as a way to raise revenue from the local operations of big tech companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc.
US President Donald Trump (L) at lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, south-west France at the annual G7 Summit in 2019. (AFP)
Reuters, Paris
Last Update: Friday, 26 June 2020 KSA 16:29 - GMT 13:29
