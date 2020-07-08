Amazon launches marketplace for over 70 home services, cleaning, car washing, in UAE

Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Home Services in the UAE on Wednesday, a new marketplace for consumers to book over 70 professional services.

The services include home cleaning, AC cleaning, mobile repair, pet grooming, car washing, and installation of some products, such as TVs, treadmills and other home equipment.

“Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of Amazon Home Services as a simple way for customers to book services from handpicked, locally-based service providers with the same ease as purchasing products on Amazon.ae,” Ronaldo Mouchawar, VP of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

Users will be able to book the services through Amazon’s app or via their mobile or desktop browser on Amazon.ae.

The service providers are all locally based, Amazon said in the statement, noting that Amazon Home Services will be available in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah at launch.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the company also said that safety is a priority for customers.

“Amazon rolled out robust health and safety guidelines for all Amazon Home Services providers. In addition to standard health and safety best practice measures, these guidelines also comply with COVID-19 related recommendations from authorities such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Economic Development in the UAE, and the World Health Organization (WHO),” the statement read.

