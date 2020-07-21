Crucial UK court battle for Uber defending business model over workers’ rights

Uber was defending its business model on Tuesday at Britain’s Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.
In a case brought by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were entitled to workers’ rights such as the minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks.
As things stand, Uber drivers are treated as self-employed, meaning they are legally entitled only to minimal protections.
Whilst the drivers point to a contractual relationship with the firm, Uber says there is a looser set-up.
“Drivers were under no obligation to use the app at any time, or to accept trips offered to them; Uber did not pay them for any services and the drivers incurred all necessary expenses,” the company said in a legal document.
