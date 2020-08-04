China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok

China accused the United States on Tuesday of “outright bullying” over popular video app TikTok, after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure for the US operations to be sold to an American company.

“This goes against the principles of the market economy and the WTO’s principles of openness, transparency, and non-discrimination,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

President Donald Trump said on Monday the US government should get a “substantial portion” of the sales price of the US operations of TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on September 15 without a sale.

The turnaround came after Trump on Friday he said he was planning to ban the Chinese-owned video app’s US operations as soon as Saturday after dismissing a possible sale to Microsoft.

US officials have said TikTok poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said in a blog post last week that the company was committed to following US laws and was allowing experts to observe its moderation policies and examine the code that drives its algorithms.

Read more:

TikTok must be sold or blocked in US: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

‘We are not the enemy’: TikTok slams Facebook

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 11:36 - GMT 08:36