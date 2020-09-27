Saudi Arabia to host Global AI Summit virtually in October

Saudi Arabia is set to host its inaugural Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAIS) virtually on October 21-22, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Sunday.
“GAIS, which will be held under the title ‘AI for the Good of Humanity,’ aims to build dialogues of global importance, whether in terms of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic or the trends that shape the field of artificial intelligence,” SPA reported.
According to SPA, the summit is organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).
The summit will promote dialogue that brings together “stakeholders from public sector, academia and private sector, including technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and startups to shape the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI),” according to its official website.
GAIS said the summit will be held virtually to protect participants and attendees from the threat of COVID-19.
The AI summit is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, as one of the Vision’s goals is to introduce technical programs in some Saudi universities such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
