Japanese automaker Honda confirms 17th US death in Takata air bag rupture

Honda Motor Co said on Saturday it has confirmed a 17th US death tied to a faulty Takata air bag inflator.
The Japanese automaker said that after a joint inspection with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it confirmed a faulty air bag inflator was to blame for the August 20 crash of a 2002 Honda Civic that led to the death of a driver in Mesa, Arizona.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in US history and is tied to 15 US deaths in Honda vehicles and two in Ford Motor Co vehicles since 2009.
More than 290 injuries are also tied to faulty Takata inflators and at least 26 deaths worldwide.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 01:21 - GMT 22:21