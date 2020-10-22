Saudi Arabia signs strategic agreements with IBM, Alibaba, and Huawei on AI

The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) on Thursday signed three strategic agreements (MoUs) with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on the second day of the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Global AI Summit comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to achieve its aspirations for global leadership through the data-based economy and artificial intelligence.

SDAIA and Alibaba Cloud announced an MoU to partner in supporting Saudi Arabia’s path to develop smart cities through AI, SPA said.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has clear goals to transform KSA cities into smart ones by unlocking the value of city data as a national asset to realize Vision 2030 aspirations," said Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghandi, President of SDAIA.

SDAIA and Huawei signed an MOU to recognize Arabic language and character using AI technology and with the help of researchers from the kingdom and Huawei, according to SDAIA's twitter account.

SDAIA is seeking IBM’s help in developing “real use cases” of AI in areas of health, energy and other sectors, as well as training through a strategic relationship, it said.

Saudi Arabia wants to train 20,000 people over the next decade in the field of AI.

-- With Reuters

Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 17:36 - GMT 14:36