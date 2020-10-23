Short queues in China as Apple’s newest iPhone 12 hits stores, as buyers shift online

Two of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 models went on sale in China on Friday, after early pre-order data showed strong consumer interest in the 5G-enabled device in the firm’s second-largest market.
A man reacts while entering at an Apple Store before Apple’s 5G new iPhone 12 go on sale, as the coronavirus disease (outbreak continues in Shanghai, China, on October 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com saw pre-orders for all four models of the iPhone 12 hit 1.6 million on the first day of the announcement.
“From the bottom of my heart, it’s a little bit late for Apple to release the 5G iPhone,” said Zhu Lin, another Apple fan who had queued. “I was expecting it last year.”
Apple and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are the only top phone makers racking up shipment growth in China this year, with an annual rise of 35 percent for Apple in the second quarter, research firm Canalys says.
Apple’s store launch follows that of Huawei’s Mate 40 flagship device on Thursday, which some in China had said they would wait for before deciding on the iPhone 12.