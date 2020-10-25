UAE’s Etisalat ranks fastest mobile network operator globally by Ookla Speedtest

The UAE’s Etisalat network operator has been ranked first globally in terms of mobile speeds this year, according to the internet testing company Ookla.

With a download speed of 115.89 Mbps and an overall ranking in the ‘Speed Score’ at 98.78 Mbps, Etisalat is the only operator globally to rank higher than 90 as per Ookla Speedtest data.

"This is a milestone achievement and a testament to our relentless efforts towards our strategy and vision to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’. Our corporate strategy has enabled us to consistently push boundaries, by responding swiftly to the global digital advancements and proactively deliver cutting-edge services and solutions to our customers. We will continue to focus on creating the world’s best and leading networks across our markets to deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders,” said Acting CEO of Etisalat Group Hatem Dowidar in a report published by the Emirates News Agency.

The ranking is based on analysis by Ookla of millions of tests actively initiated by customers across every network to check internet speeds using various applications on the web and mobile platforms.

Etisalat was also announced as the winner of the Speedtest Awards for both fastest mobile network worldwide in Q1-Q2 and Q2-Q3 in 2020 and fastest fixed broadband network in Q3-Q4 2019.

