US Commerce Department will ‘vigorously defend’ TikTok executive order

The U.S Commerce Department said on Sunday it would “vigorously defend” an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok after a judge blocked the action.
US District Judge Wendy Beetlestone on Friday blocked the Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov. 12 that would have effectively barred ByteDance-owned TikTok from operating in the US.
The Commerce Department said on Sunday it would “comply with the injunction and has taken immediate steps to do so but intends to vigorously defend the (executive order) and the Secretary’s implementation efforts from legal challenges.”
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 00:12 - GMT 21:12